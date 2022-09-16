Left Menu

NMC constitutes cell to deal with complaints of ragging in medical colleges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 12:07 IST
NMC constitutes cell to deal with complaints of ragging in medical colleges
  • Country:
  • India

An anti-ragging cell has been constituted by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to examine and resolve complaints forwarded by anti-ragging committees of different medical colleges.

The cell members will meet once every month to take up the ragging complaints and undertake an independent enquiry, according to an order issued on September 15.

The cell comprises Dr Aruna V Vanikar, President, Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) as chairperson and Dr Vijayendra Kumar, Member, UGMEB, Dr Vijay Lakshmi Nag, Member, EMRB (Ethics and Medical Registration Board), Dr Yogender Malik, Member, EMRB, Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, UG, Ashok Kumar, deputy secretary, NMC, Chaman Lal Guleria, DS, EMRB as members and Aujender Singh, DS, NMC as member-secretary.

Complaints against ragging will be received in a dedicated email by the NMC. The UGMEB or PGMEB, to whom the case is concerned, will take necessary action on the recommendations of the cell, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022