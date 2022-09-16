CCPA to hire 7 experts and professionals; invites applications by Oct 10

Consumer protection regulator CCPA has decided to hire seven experts and professionals in the field of law, medical, economics and other areas, a senior government official said on Friday.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has invited applications from interested candidates having 3-5 years experience in the field of law, medical, economics, information and technology, besides business administration.

The application should be submitted via https://jagograhakjago.gov.in/ccpa and the last date for submission is October 10, the official told PTI.

Out of seven posts to be filled up, three posts are legal and one each in the discipline of economics, information and technology, medical and business administration.

According to the CCPA, the experts and professionals will be hired for level-II posts on a contractual basis with a lump sum monthly remuneration of Rs 70,000 per month.

Experts and professionals will be engaged for not less than six months and not more than three years. Their performance will be reviewed every six months by the CCPA to decide on their continuance or otherwise.

Last year too, the authority had hired a legal expert of level-I officer on a contractual basis.

More hiring of professionals is expected with CCPA addressing consumer issues related to range of sectors, including education, medical and electronic devices that require experts.

