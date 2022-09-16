Seva Diwas: Massive response to Chandigarh Welfare Trust's Free Mega Multi-Specialty Health Check-up Camp; more than 10,000 Citizens register so far

''The Free Mega Multi-Specialty Health Check-up Camp being organised by Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), along with the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University Gharuan on September 17 is garnering huge response from the citizens of Chandigarh, especially for the cancer screening, in terms of registrations,'' informed CWT Founder S. Satnam Singh Sandhu. Sandhu said this at the launch of a cancer awareness and cancer youth ambassadors program at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, where he was flanked by Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Chairman of World Cancer Care Charitable Society, the organisation with whom the CWT is organising a special screening test for 7 types of cancer, as part of its mega camp slated to be organised on the occasion of Seva Diwas, as part of the celebrations of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday.

It may be mentioned that to celebrate the spirit of Seva and to encompass the service to every strata of the society, the CWT will be undertaking a number of activities under the 15-day-long Seva Pakhwara, which will begin on September 17, with a Free Mega Health Check-up Camp at Grain Market, Sector 39, Chandigarh.

The camp which will be inaugurated by Chandigarh UT Administrator and Punjab Governor, Shri Banwarilal Purohit, while Smt Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women And Child Development, and Minority Affairs will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony along with top officials of UT administration, will feature different types of camps catering to different healthcare services including a special screening test for 7 types of cancer, in collaboration with World Cancer Care Charitable Society.

Informing the media ahead of the camp, Sandhu said that the registration portal for the health camp has been garnering great response from the public. ''As many as 10,000 people from Chandigarh, including women, children and elderly, have registered on the online portal for the mega health check-up camp. Of those who have registered so far, the highest registrations have been for the special screening test for 7 different types of cancer, in collaboration with World Cancer Care Charitable Society,'' Sandhu said, adding that the registrations for the camp are expected to breach the fifteen-thousand mark.

''The camp will be organised on September 17 from 9 am to 6 pm. As many as 300 doctors and 300 medicos, along with 1000 Volunteers of CWT will participate in the camp. Besides Cancer Screening, different health services camps including Eye-screening, Dental Check-up, General Health Check-up, Child health check-up, Orthopaedics, Mental Health Check-up, and Dermatology will be provided at the camp,'' he added, and urged the residents of the city to take full advantage of the mega camp for which the CWT is receiving corporation from the UT Administration Chandigarh, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, UT Health Department, Directorate of AYUSH Chandigarh, National Rural Health Mission, PGIMER Chandigarh, and Government Medical College & Hospital- Sector 32.

Addressing a gathering of over 1,000 students of University Institute of Applied Health Sciences, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Chairman of World Cancer Care Charitable Society, emphasised that the citizens of the UT must attend the camp and get themselves screened for these tests, especially the screening test for 7 types of cancer.

''It is very unfortunate to note that Chandigarh is most prone to Cancer in the entire country with the number of cases rising each year. The women and men in Chandigarh have the highest incidence rate for cancer. 105 women in every 1 lakh and 93.4 men in every 1 lakh population of Chandigarh are suffering from the dreaded disease, against the national cancer incidence rate of 97.4 per 1 lakh in females and 92.4 per 1 lakh in males,'' said Dhaliwal.

''Even in the entire country, cancer deaths have been steadily increasing, rising from 7.33 lakh annually in 2018 to 7.70 lakh two years later in 2020, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) cancer registry data report. Not only deaths, but the estimated incidence of cancer cases in India went up. While in 2018, an estimated 13,25,232 cancer cases were reported, it went up to 13,58,415 the following year. In 2020, 13,92,179 cancer cases were reported in the country,'' he added.

''Not only this, the women of the Union Territory must also come forward and screen themselves for breast cancer, which is a rising phenomenon all across the world. Today, one in every 8 women suffer from breast cancer, which was 1 in 11, four decades ago. In view of this peculiar situation, we want to screen the citizens for 7 types of cancers including Breast Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Lymphoma, Brain Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Bone Cancer and Lung Cancer, free of cost,'' Dhaliwal said.

On the occasion, two cancer youth ambassadors—Utcarshita Singh and Dravid Solanki, were also appointed to spread awareness among the citizens about the dreaded disease, its diagnosis, prevention and cure.

S. Satnam Singh Sandhu said that Cancer is one of those diseases whose early diagnosis gives more chances of the best chance for successful treatment. ''When cancer care is delayed or inaccessible there is a lower chance of survival, greater problems associated with treatment and higher costs of care. This is why we have appointed cancer youth ambassadors who will aware the public about the importance of early screening and consequent treatment,'' said Sandhu, also the Chief Patron, NID Foundation and Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

Sandhu announced that the CWT and WCCF will work together to ensure that Chandigarh gets rid of the tag of being most prone to Cancer in the entire country and for that we will organise cancer screening camps in different parts of the city in near future. It may be recalled that besides the health camp, as many as 8 other activities will take place over the course of next 14 days in the City Beautiful, till the culmination of Seva Pakhwara, which will coincide with Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

''After the Free Mega Health Check-up Camp, the CWT will organise a mega blood donation camp in association with the PGIMER, GMC&H- Sector 32 and Rotary Club, a Prosthetic Limbs distribution camp in association with Rotary Club, a Covid-vaccination drive where the eligible people can also avail the Booster Dose, and a tree-plantation drive with the UT Administration, Chandigarh,'' Sandhu said.

''Besides these, the CWT will organise a door-to-door awareness drive for water conservation along with Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, a drive under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign to display unity through cultural diversity, an exhibition-cum-sale of Khadi products under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, and will culminate with a mega cleanliness drive, in association with Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and UT Administration Chandigarh,'' he added.

''Chandigarh was at the first position amongst all the states and the union territories of the country in the Health Index 2019-20 released by NITI Aayog. However, it has slipped down to second position in the health index 2020-21, owing to lower immunisation, lower number of functional critical care units (CCUs) per one thousand of its population as well as shortage of doctors, paramedics and essential health services in the rural areas. Chandigarh Welfare Trust remains committed to bring Chandigarh back on the top of the National Health Index and has been working in this direction by organising such health camps in various sectors of the city,'' said Sandhu.

