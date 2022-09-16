PM Modi to speak at 4 events covering diverse sectors on his birthday
He will speak there and address a women self-help groups conference later.Officials said the prime minister will also address students at the first-ever convocation ceremony of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. In the evening, Modi will launch the important National Logistics Policy and speak at the occasion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver four speeches at events linked to wildlife and the environment to women empowerment, skills and youth development and next-generation infrastructure on his 72nd birthday on Saturday. He is scheduled to travel to Madhya Pradesh to release the cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park. He will speak there and address a women's self-help groups conference later.
Officials said the prime minister will also address students at the first-ever convocation ceremony of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students will be joining this program. In the evening, Modi will launch the important National Logistics Policy and speak at the occasion.
