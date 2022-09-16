Left Menu

Vijayan attacks Kerala Guv over varsity appointment row

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:08 IST
Vijayan attacks Kerala Guv over varsity appointment row
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over his statement on alleged nepotism in appointments in the state universities, saying what he said was ''absurd''.

Addressing a press meet here, the Chief Minister urged the Governor to keep the decorum of the position he holds.

Reacting to Khan's allegations, he asked, ''Is this what is meant by the position of a Governor?'' He was responding to a query on Khan's statement on Thursday that he will not allow the University Laws Amendment Bill recently passed by the state Assembly, alleging it seeks to legalise illegalities and pave the way for appointment of ''unqualified relatives'' of staff of the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues.

Terming as ''absurd'' the Governor's statement, Vijayan said his government has so far avoided a confrontation with Khan on the issue.

''We have not taken a position so far on this issue. But a stage has reached where the limit has been crossed'', the CM said. The Governor had been attacking the Left Government since the Kannur University's move to appoint Vijayan's personal staff's relative in a teaching post there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022