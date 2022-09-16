12 candidates score 100 percentile normalised score in all 5 subjects in CUET-UG

At least 12 candidates have scored 100 percentile normalised score in all five subjects in CUET-UG while 104 got the perfect score in four subjects, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG were declared earlier in the day.

A total of 21,159 candidates have scored 100 percentile in at least one subject. The top scorers include 12,799 female candidates and 8,360 male students.

''Performance of every candidate has been evaluated using equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject,'' said Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), NTA.

While English has the highest number of 100 percentile scorers (8,236 candidates) Political Science is on number two (2,065) followed by Business Studies (1669). Other subjects which have witnessed over 1,000 candidates with 100 percentile are Biology, Economics and Psychology, meaning the cutoffs for college admissions in these subjects are likely to be high. ''The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities, who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the CUET-UG score card,'' Parashar said. The first edition of CUET-UG, the gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, got underway in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)