FAIMS urges health ministry not to rechristen AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 16 PTI The Faculty Association of AIIMS has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressing concern over the proposal of assigning a new name to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, contending that it will lead to loss of the institutes identity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
The Faculty Association of AIIMS has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressing concern over the proposal of assigning a new name to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, contending that it will lead to loss of the institute's identity. The Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS) had recently sought opinion of the faculty members over the government's proposal to name all the 23 AII India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country.

According to a letter written on Thursday, the faculty members opposed the changing of name of AIIMS, Delhi.

AIIMS, Delhi was created in 1956 with a trinity of mission for medical education, research and patient care. An identity is linked with the name. If the identity is lost, institutional recognition is lost both within the country and outside, it said.

''That is why famous and established institutes have the same names for centuries -- Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard universities,'' the letter said.

The FAIMS said if the proposal is accepted, the esteemed medical institute will face a huge loss of identity and demoralisation. ''Hence, FAIMS requests you to please do not consider any proposal for changing the name of AIIMS Delhi. This will help to maintain the premier and mentor institute status of AIIMS Delhi with respect to others in the country,'' the letter said.

The FAIMS also sought an appointment to discuss long-pending issues related to autonomy, in-campus accommodation and administration reform (rotation of headship) at AIIMS, Delhi.

The heath ministry has drafted a proposal to give specific names to all the AIIMS, including that in Delhi, based on local or regional heroes of prominence, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity. PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

