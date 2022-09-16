'Deshbhakti' curriculum strengthening children to be successful in life: Sisodia

Left Menu

The 'Deshbhakti' curriculum in Delhi government schools is giving strength to the children to be successful in life and inspiring them to focus on their careers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Sisodia was on a visit to a government school in RK Puram on Friday to assess the impact of the curriculum on children. This was his third consecutive visit to a government school in the last three days.

''Many children have shared that the Deshbhakti class is also giving them the inspiration to prepare better for the exam and work diligently on their careers,'' he said.

The Delhi government's ambitious curriculum was launched on September 28, 2021, by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As part of the curriculum, children meditate for five minutes and then think about any five patriots every day. Thereafter, they share their thoughts with their classmates, Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

