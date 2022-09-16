Mizoram CM asks Centre to set up new Univ campus

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thurday evening in Delhi and apprised him of the need to establish more higher institutions and improving education in the state, a statement issued by the state government said.

The chief minister sought the Central government's help to set up a new campus of the Mizoram University (MZU) in south Mizoram's Lunglei town, the official statement said.

He urged the Union Minister to extend help to ensure that the proposed MZU southern campus in Lunglei became functionalised at the earliest.

Pradhan on his part assured Zoramthanga that he would take steps to help the state, the statement added.

Recently, state higher and technical education minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana had informed the state assembly that the government would be unable to finance the creation of infrastructure for the southern campus of MZU.

The minister had said that the Centre wanted the state government to arrange necessary funds for the creation of infrastructure for the university campus.

He said that the Centre had in 2020 approved in principle the establishment of MZU southern campus and also asked the state government to acquire land for the campus and the MZU, which is a Central University.

According to the minister, the state government has already acquired land for the campus and the land lease certificate has been already handed over to the MZU. He had said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by the MZU was already submitted to Centre for the establishment of the university campus.

