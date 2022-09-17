Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-09-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 00:09 IST
CM Yogi stresses need for 'drastic changes' in nursing, paramedical training
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said nursing and paramedical staff are the backbone of the health and medical system and there is a need for drastic changes in nursing and paramedical training keeping in view the future requirements.

In view of this, instructions have been given to start 'Mission Niramaya' for comprehensive improvement in training of nurses and paramedics, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The chief minister laid emphasis on increasing the quality of education in nursing and paramedical colleges. During the training, he also stressed the need for better training in nursing and paramedical institutions, the statement read.

Planned efforts should also be made for this, the policy should be decided in consultation with reputed hospitals of the private sector, it quoted Adityanath as saying.

He said practical knowledge is very necessary for the youth taking training in nursing. There is a need to make more and more youths aware about better career prospects in nursing and paramedical Sector, the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

