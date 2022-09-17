Left Menu

Tata Memorial Centre inks MoU with Balco Medical Centre to enable exchange of knowledge

The MoU will enable the two institutes to conduct joint or multi-centric research.Speaking on the occasion, TMC director Dr R A Badwe said the institute aims to empower as many centres in India to drive the same vision of excellence in service, research and education.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 15:33 IST
Tata Memorial Centre inks MoU with Balco Medical Centre to enable exchange of knowledge
Tata Memorial Centre Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) here has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Balco Medical Centre (BMC) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur to enable exchange of knowledge, enhancement of skills, capabilities and core practices in cancer treatment.

The BMC will gain from the TMC's expertise and decades of experience in cancer treatment to develop best-in-class technical and medical guidance.

With this association, the TMC will empanel the BMC as a referral centre for patients from Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states. The BMC will also take part in the National Cancer Grid Virtual Tumour Boards to drive excellence in patient care. The MoU will enable the two institutes to conduct joint or multi-centric research.

Speaking on the occasion, TMC director Dr R A Badwe said the institute aims to empower as many centres in India to drive the same vision of excellence in service, research and education. Jyoti Agarwal, chairperson of the BMC, said the two institutes were coming together to partake in knowledge sharing and bringing about a transformation in cancer care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022