Clean environment ensures healthy life: Tamilisai

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday called upon the people to ensure clean environment. Kickstarting International Coastal Clean up programme on Puducherry beach, the Lt Governor said, ''a healthy life would emerge out of people's attention and care to have a clean environment''. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose birthday was being celebrated today was keen that a clean environment should be established and he had therefore launched the Swachch Bharath programme.

Soundararajan along with Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam volunteered to pick up the garbage on the beach.

She distributed prizes to students who had emerged proficient in various competitions conducted by the Department of Education.

Secretaries to government E Vallan, A Muthamma and Priyardarshini and Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal were among those who were present.

Later, the Lt Governor inaugurated a blood donation campaign.

