Over 2.60 lakh overseas students arrived in Australia till July 22: Official

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 16:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Over 2.60 lakh students have arrived in Australia to take up higher education soon after the country opened its borders following the impact caused by COVID-19 enforced lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

Australia has unveiled the Study Australia Industry Experience Programme for Indian students aimed at enhancing the employability skills, Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner-South Asia Abdul Ekram said.

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) conducted its one-day road show here recently on 'Study Australia' to provide information on studying in Australia, interacting with university representatives, and provided information on visas and scholarships that are available for overseas students.

''We work closely with Indian students to ensure that they are making the best decisions when it comes to studying in Australia. The Study Australia roadshow provided updated, reliable and relevant information to students, parents and heads of institutes,'' Ekram was quoted as saying in a press release.

Australia offers worldclass education, strong careers pathways and an unmatched lifestyle for students, he said.

''Since the border re-opening in mid-December 2021 until July 22, 2022, over 2.60 lakh student visa holders arrived in Australia,'' the Australian Trade and Investment Commission said.

According to Ekram, over the years an increasing number of Indian students were opting to study in Australia for its worldclass education, post-study work opportunities and quality of living.

Representatives from the Australian universities shared detailed information about scholarships, student life and security in the country during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

