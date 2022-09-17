Left Menu

Maha: Marathwada Liberation Day celebrated in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 17-09-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 16:42 IST
Maharashtra Labour Minister Suresh Khade kicked off the Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations in Latur on Saturday.

Khade hoisted the tricolour and paid floral tributes at Hutatma Smarak in the presence of former state minister Sanjay Bansode, collector Prithviraj BP, zilla parishad chief executive officer Abhinav Goyal, municipal commissioner Aman Mittal among other officials.

“In the history of Indian independence, the Marathwada liberation struggle has a unique importance. I humbly salute the martyrs of the struggle and freedom fighters who actively participated and sacrificed their lives,” the minister said.

To mark 74 years of the Marathwada Liberation Struggle, the district administrations have planned various activities, including a documentary underlining the importance of the liberation struggle, which will be shown in villages and competitions and lectures will be organised for students, he said.

Freedom fighters who had actively participated in the liberation struggle were felicitated at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

