Vishwakarma Puja: CM Khattar makes slew of announcements for workers' welfare

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said Haryana has become a preferred destination for investors across the world and lauded workers for their efforts in making the state self-reliant in the manufacturing sector.

The workers and labourers have reinforced the government's efforts in bringing about ''incomparable developmental change'' in the state, the chief minister said.

''With the help of these workers, we have become self-reliant in the manufacturing sector,'' he said.

The chief minister was speaking as the chief guest at the Rajkiya Shramik Divas programme organised on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti at Leisure Valley Grounds of Sector 29, Gurugram on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh and Haryana Minister of Labour & Employment Anoop Dhanak were present as special guests at the function.

Khattar also made a number of announcements for welfare of the workers/ labourers and their families.

Congratulating the workers present at the state-level function on Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti, the chief minister said, ''You have made significant contributions in the progress of the state. The Haryana government is responsible for your family's education, health and employment. For your cooperation at every level, work is being done to benefit you by implementing the schemes through the Department of Labour.'' He said free health services would now be provided to the workers at ESIC hospitals as well as at the health centres of the state government in coordination with the central government.

''The country's first skill development university at Dudhaula in Palwal district of Haryana was also named after Lord Vishwakarma,'' Khattar said.

''Today is also the birthday of Karmayogi Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, and on behalf of the people of the entire state, I congratulate him and also wish him good health so that he can take the country forward to new heights,'' the BJP leader said.

He said that through 550 Antyodaya Melas, 30,000 people have been provided opportunities to set up self-employment by identifying the workers engaged in the unorganised sector.

The chief minister made a number of announcements for the welfare of workers and their families at the function. These included Chief Minister Family Health Test Scheme for free medical checkup of labourers and their families once a year, opening of 200 Shram Yogi Clinics in the state for cashless health checkup of workers, providing 100 ambulances with Advanced Life Support (ALS) facility for workers, starting 44 mobile medical vans for general checkup and X-Ray.

The Building Construction and Workers Welfare Board would be a guarantor for the applicant to provide loan facility to Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCWs) to set up self-employment under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, he announced.

Besides, the chief minister announced that the financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh given to the family in case of death at workplace will be raised to Rs 4 lakh.

It was announced to double the financial assistance given in case of disability in case of accident at the workplace. At the same time, 100 canteens will be opened where labourers will get food at Rs 10 across the state under the Antyodaya Aahar Yojana.

The chief minister also announced to increase the financial assistance given to the differently-abled students from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per month besides giving Rs 2500 per month to children suffering from thalassemia.

He said a policy has been formulated to provide employment to local youth in industries and children of migrant families residing in Haryana for more than five years would also get the benefit of this scheme.

Fifteen entrepreneurs were awarded Haryana State Safety, Welfare and Health Awards at the function. In addition, Shram Awards were given to 20 workers. Among these, one Chief Minister's Shram Ratna Award, one Haryana Shram Bhushan Award, 13 Haryana Shramveer Awards and five Haryana Shram Veerangana Awards were given.

Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh, Haryana Minister of Labour & Employment Dhanak, and additional Chief Secretary of Labour Department Rajashekhar Vundru also addressed the gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)