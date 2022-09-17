Left Menu

Delhi L-G inaugurates 41 science labs at 21 schools renovated by NDMC

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday inaugurated 41 science laboratories equipped with advanced infrastructure and resources at 21 schools renovated by the NDMC, according to an official statement.The inauguration ceremony was organised at New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC-run school Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya at Gole Market here.After inaugurating the science laboratories, Saxena congratulated 6,700 students studying at 21 NDMC schools.It is an era of science.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:17 IST
Delhi L-G inaugurates 41 science labs at 21 schools renovated by NDMC
The inauguration ceremony was organised at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)-run school Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya at Gole Market here. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday inaugurated 41 science laboratories equipped with advanced infrastructure and resources at 21 schools renovated by the NDMC, according to an official statement.

The inauguration ceremony was organised at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)-run school Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya at Gole Market here.

After inaugurating the science laboratories, Saxena congratulated 6,700 students studying at 21 NDMC schools.

''It is an era of science. Without science and scientific temper, no step forward for socio-economic and human advancement could be envisaged,'' he said.

The NDMC statement said the LG hoped these labs will become ''crucibles of experimentation and innovation'' and evolve as milestones in the field of education not only in the NDMC area but throughout Delhi.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on educating a girl child, the LG said education of a girl child leads to educating the whole family and in turn educating the entire society.

Saxena also stressed the importance of extracurricular activities for the overall development of every student.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, NDMC Chairman Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, Member of Council Kuljeet Singh Chahal and other senior officers were present on the occasion. On the occasion, Chief Secretary Kumar suggested steps to further improve the quality of education in NDMC schools. He called for the distribution of tablets to every student to make them digitally empowered.

Bhalla said that an assessment is being carried out by NDMC to evaluate the requirement of every school on the parameters of infrastructure, manpower, and quality of education.

''After receiving the assessment reports, NDMC will fulfil the requirements of schools for qualitative education and better future of its students,'' Bhalla said.

The LG also felicitated meritorious students with certificates and a prize of Rs 10,000 to each of those who scored the best result in their board examinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
4
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022