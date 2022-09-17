Left Menu

CJI asks law graduates to devote time to legal aid work

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 17-09-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 21:16 IST
CJI asks law graduates to devote time to legal aid work
Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit urged law graduates on Saturday to devote their time and energy to legal-aid work.

Speaking at the ninth convocation of National Law University Odisha here, Lalit called upon the graduates to have absolute passion for the profession and show compassion for people of the country.

The CJI said that during his association with the National Legal Services Authority for over a year, he observed that the legal aid work in the country faced neglect at times.

Lalit did not elaborate further, but urged the young graduates to devote their time and energy to legal aid work.

''Hereafter, the society will be looking forward to your contributions at every juncture,'' the CJI told the law students.

He stated that the profession of law has been one of the frontrunners when it comes to keeping civil rights intact.

''History of every society, every country shows that legally-trained minds have been beacons, path breakers and centres of attraction when it comes to raising voice against any kind of injustice,'' Lalit said.

''Even many freedom fighters and founding fathers of the Constituent Assembly were from your profession,'' the CJI said.

He added that they were the ones who tried to shape the destiny of the country.

A total of 221 graduates were awarded degrees on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022