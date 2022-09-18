Protest at Chandigarh Univ over objectionable video rumours, police says accused leaked her own video

Protests erupted on the campus of a private university in Punjab's Mohali over ''rumours'' that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a probe into the matter following the protests that took place past midnight in the Chandigarh University campus located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.

Police said a woman student accused in the matter had shared her own video.

“Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University...our daughters are our honour...a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

“I am in touch with the administration,” he said while appealing to people not to believe rumours. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said those involved in the incident will get strict punishment.

''In Chandigarh University, a girl recorded objectionable videos of several girl students and made them viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls should keep courage. We are all with you. All should act with patience,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters that it has been found during preliminary investigation that a woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh whose role is also under the scanner, He said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered and the woman student has been apprehended.

The university authorities have rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.

Dr Arvinder Singh Kang, Director, Students Welfare of Chandigarh University said, ''At the preliminary level, we investigated and did not find that videos of other students were made.'' ''For fair investigation, university authorities got the FIR registered into the incident for a thorough and fair probe. Rumours regarding attempted suicide (by some students) and MMS of 60 students are not correct,'' he said.

Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

''It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society,'' Bains said in a tweet. Urging people not to pay any attention to any rumour, SSP Soni said no case of attempted suicide by any woman student came to notice. He also said no death took place in connection with the incident.

To another question, Soni said forensic evidence was being collected in the matter.

Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati also reached the university campus to take stock of the situation.

''I understand parents' concern and I want to assure them that the incident is being investigated by the police,'' she said.

''It is a matter of deep investigation why the woman, who made the video, did so. Whether or not she shot videos of other girls is a matter of investigation,'' Gulati said.

