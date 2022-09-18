Left Menu

Maha: Three runaway girls from Palghar rescued in Guj

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-09-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 14:29 IST
Maha: Three runaway girls from Palghar rescued in Guj
Three minor girls who had run away from their homes in Maharashtra's Palghar district were traced and rescued from neighbouring Gujarat, police said on Sunday. The Class 8 students went missing on September 14 and their families lodged a complaint of kidnapping at Pelhar police station in Nalla Sopara, inspector Mahendra Shelar said.

During the probe, one of the girls was traced to Surat and two others to Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat, he said.

The trio was brought back to Nalla Sopara and following interrogation, it was found that two of the girls had left their home to join their boyfriends in Rajasthan and the third one accompanied them, the official said.

While two girls have been placed with a rescue home, one was reunited with her parents, he added.

