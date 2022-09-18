Left Menu

Children, youth from Delhi's slum participate in PM's cross country race

Thousands of children and youth from the slums of the national capital participated in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Cross Country Slum race organised by the Bharatiya Janta Party BJP on Sunday. Shah said the race was aimed at the prime ministers goal to bring all sections of the society to the mainstream of national life.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 18:31 IST
Children, youth from Delhi's slum participate in PM's cross country race
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of children and youth from the slums of the national capital participated in the 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi Cross Country Slum race' organised by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the race hosted as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebration programmes under 'Sewa Pakhwara' at Dhyanchand Stadium here. Shah said the race was aimed at the prime minister's goal to bring all sections of the society to the mainstream of national life. Along with education, this race will connect these children with sports and boost their confidence, he added.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the race has revealed the talent in slums and unauthorised colonies of the city.

Around 10,000 children and youth from all parts of the city participated in the race out of which 32 were given prizes, Delhi BJP said in a statement.

The cross country race was divided into four age groups including boys and girls in the age group of 10-15 years who participated in the 2.5 km category.

Another category of 2.5 km race was open to all age groups. The 5 km race was organised for those in the 16-20 yrs age group or above.

All the participants were given t-shirts, certificates and medals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022