If entire country gets schools like Saraswati Shishu Mandir, nation's picture will change: UP minister

If the entire country gets institutes like the Saraswati Shishu Mandir, it will change the picture of the country. The Uttar Pradesh government is conducting a survey of all private madrassas in the state.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 18-09-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the Uttar Pradesh government conducting a survey of private madrassas, state Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh Sunday said if the entire country gets schools like Saraswati Shishu Mandir, the nation's picture will change.

On the opposition to the survey of madarassas, he said the BJP government indulges neither in appeasement of nor ignores any community or caste.

When reporters asked him about the demand for a survey of RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandir chain of schools, Singh said, ''The arrangements to provide education in Saraswati Shishu Mandirs are excellent. If the entire country gets institutes like the Saraswati Shishu Mandir, it will change the picture of the country.'' The Uttar Pradesh government is conducting a survey of all private madrassas in the state. The survey will be completed by October 15 and a report submitted to the government by October 25.

A survey team arrived at the prominent Islamic educational institute Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama (Nadwa) on Thursday and took details about facilities for students and sources of income, officials said.

