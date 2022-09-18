Left Menu

Madrasa teacher booked for assaulting boy

A madrasa teacher has been booked on charges of assaulting a student in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said.A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the boys father on Sunday, the police said.In his complaint, the parent said his son Hafeel Ahmed 11 was beaten up by the teacher at the madrasa on Saturday. Investigations have begun, they said. PTI MVG KH NVG NVG

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-09-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 20:37 IST
Madrasa teacher booked for assaulting boy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A madrasa teacher has been booked on charges of assaulting a student in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father on Sunday, the police said.

In his complaint, the parent said his son Hafeel Ahmed (11) was beaten up by the teacher at the madrasa on Saturday. Investigations have begun, they said. PTI MVG KH NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022