Integrity, character imbibed by students of Army Institute of Management: Lt Gen R P Kalita

The Indian Army’s Eastern Command chief on Monday said that values of integrity, honesty, loyalty, and character have been imbibed by the students of Army Institute of Management (AIM) here, which is celebrating its silver jubilee.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita said AIM, has been able to inculcate the values and ethos that the Army stands for, among its students. ''Values of integrity, honesty, loyalty, and character which are integral to the Armed Forces' way of life are also imbibed by the students,'' Lt Gen Kalita said in his address on the silver jubilee of AIM, which was established in 1997.

Noting that incorporation of technology in the field of management is a must for advancement, the general said the way the world is changing with technology development, “ we also need to change”. Kalita said that the use of artificial intelligence will become predominant in decision making and therefore students need to be made future-ready by incorporating these into the curriculum.

''I am sure, with the guidance of the faculty and the institute director, the course curriculum will be tweaked to meet these challenges of the future,'' he said.

He told the students that they will face challenges in their personal life and professional career, and knowledge, hard work, grit, and determination for success will carry them through.

''There are no shortcuts in life, it is a marathon, not a sprint,'' he said, adding that they should not be afraid of taking considered risks.

He said that in the 1990s, the Army as an organisation felt the need for professional institutes primarily for the wards of Army personnel. ''Army Institute of Management, Kolkata is one of those institutes which was established,'' he said.

A faculty of the institute said that AIM admits 80 per cent of students from Army families and the rest from civilian backgrounds.

