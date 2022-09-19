Entrance test for PG programmes at DU likely in second week of October

Left Menu

The entrance test for postgraduate programmes at Delhi University is likely to be held in the second week of October, a senior varsity official said on Monday. The PG entrance exams are likely to be held in the second week of October as communicated by the university, Gupta said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 17:17 IST
The entrance test for postgraduate programmes at Delhi University is likely to be held in the second week of October, a senior varsity official said on Monday. The DUET PG 2022 examination will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in the computer-based mode for admission to PG programmes offered by the DU colleges. Candidates have expressed concerns about the delay in the examination, which was expected to be held in July. Speaking to PTI, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university has received a communication from the NTA regarding the tentative date for the PG entrance. “The PG entrance exams are likely to be held in the second week of October as communicated by the university,” Gupta said. The university closed the application for the DUET PG window on June 30.

Like last year, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while the remaining seats will be filled up through DUET.

Twenty-eight cities have been selected as examination centres with one centre in each state, varsity officials said. The NTA conducted the DUET 2021 exam from September 26 to October 1, 2021.

