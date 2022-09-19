Left Menu

Forensic team collects samples from blast site in Bengal school

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 18:08 IST
Forensic team collects samples from blast site in Bengal school
  • Country:
  • India

A forensic team on Monday collected samples from the site of a school building where a crude bomb exploded in West Bengal’s Titagarh, officials said.

''We have collected some samples and those would be sent to the lab,'' an official of the team told reporters.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the blast on Sunday.

The crude bomb exploded on the roof of the school building on Saturday when classes were in progress.

There was no casualty in the incident, as students and teachers were in rooms located on the first two floors of the three-storeyed building, police had said.

The BJP has demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022