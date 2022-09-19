Left Menu

Allahabad University student attempts self-immolation bid against fee hike

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-09-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 18:37 IST
Allahabad University student attempts self-immolation bid against fee hike
  • Country:
  • India

A student protesting against the fee hike at Allahabad University attempted a self-immolation bid here on Monday.

The act was foiled by the timely intervention of the police deployed on the spot.

Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said, ''Adarsh Bhadoria who was one of the students staging protest, attempted self immolation inside the university campus.'' He was stopped from doing so and detained, he said.

The police later cleared the area and removed the protestors from the site.

Meena said the university administration has lodged a complaint against some people including university students for disturbing peace inside the campus.

Police have lodged a case regarding the incident and initiated an investigation. The students of the university are reportedly protesting against an alleged 400 times fee hike at the university.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022