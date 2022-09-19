Left Menu

J&K: Sher-e-Kashmir University offers admissions to foreign students

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-09-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 19:04 IST
In a first, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) on Monday announced the opening of admissions for foreign students in undergraduate and post-graduate programmes and short skill courses.

Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, Nazeer Ahmad Ganai, released an information brochure of admission in undergraduate and post-graduate programmes for Indian and International students, an official spokesperson said here.

The Vice Chancellor said its the varsity's endeavour to make Kashmir an education hub and it is working not only to build capacity to bring students to the Valley, but also send students at premier institutions here outside.

''We don’t find ourselves in isolation and we want to move international and to create an ecosystem where every university of India must follow us,'' he said.

Ganai enumerated the benefits of studying at the university, saying Kashmir has adventure and agri-eco tourism as well as winter sporting activities.

