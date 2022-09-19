Left Menu

Maha: SDPO, constable booked in LLB exam impersonation case in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 19:59 IST
Police in Jalna in Maharashtra have booked a sub divisional police officer and a constable for alleged impersonation in an LLB written exam, an official said on Monday.

The Kadim Jalna police station official said constable Somnath Mandlik appeared in place of SDPO Sudhir Khiradkar in an LLB exam held at Bhakt College here between February 4 and 8, 2020 as the latter was reportedly on official duty.

A probe began after a social activist, Reema Kharat, submitted a complaint against Khiradkar and Mandlik at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), he added.

A committee formed by BAMU found that Mandlik had appeared for the exam, after which a university official submitted a complaint in Kadim Jalna police station on June 4 this year, he said.

On Monday, a case was registered against the two for cheating and fraud under Indian Penal Code provisions, he said, adding that Inspector MA Sayyed was probing the matter.

