Recruitment rally of Agniveers in Agra to begin from Sep 20

The rally for the recruitment of Agniveers under the Centre's Agnipath scheme is going to begin here from September 20, an official said on Monday.

''The rally for the recruitment of Agniveers under Agneepath scheme of the Indian Army in Agra is going to begin from Tuesday at Anand Engineering College, at Keetham. It is a 20 days recruitment schedule beginning from September 20 and continuing till October 10,'' Defense PRO, Lucknow Shantanu Pratap Singh told PTI.

The total number of registration for the Agra recruitment rally is 1,75,218, he added.

The rally is being organised for the youth of 12 districts under Army Recruitment Office Agra namely Agra, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mathura, Hathras, Aligarh, Jhansi, Jalaun, Etawah and Lalitpur, the official further informed.

Singh cautioned candidates saying they should beware of brokers.

''Army recruitment is a free service. Beware of such touts or thugs and do not give them any kind of money,'' he said.

''In case a candidate is found to be in contact with the touts or thugs the candidature of the candidate will be declared cancelled and the same will be reported at the nearest police station,'' he added.

The candidates must report to the rally with a certificate of complete COVID-19 vaccination, Singh further said.

Agra police has also geared up for the rally.

SP City, Agra, Vikas Kumar said, ''Around 300 policemen have been deployed to tackle the rush and one lane will be closed on the national highway 2 from Mathura to Agra.'' ''Besides, a single lane will be operational for the vehicles. A gazetted officer will also be deployed to manage the situation,'' he added.

