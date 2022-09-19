Left Menu

Minister visits IIT-M's factory into making 3D-printed rocket engines

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian space sector is something that everyone should watch out for in the coming days as IIT-Madras incubated rocket factory is into making 3D printed rocket engines, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

The Minister, who visited various facilities on the campus of IIT-M and interacted with the faculty and students, said, ''Like India's prolific IT sector, the space sector is something that everybody should watch out for.'' ''Visited the Rocket Factory of @AgnikulCosmos, a start-up incubated by @iitmadras. It is India's first-ever factory to manufacture 3D-printed rocket engines,'' he tweeted.

The rocket factory is building launch-vehicles capable of taking micro and nano-satellites for commercial space missions, he said. ''By opening up our space sector, PM @narendramodi has ensured our talented youth and start-ups expand their horizons and touch new skies of success,'' he said in another tweet.

Launching IIT-Madras Strategic Plan 2021-27 and a slew of initiatives towards academic excellence and nation-building, Dharmendra Pradhan said India has a culture of giving back to society and India innovates for the betterment of society.

''Due to the technical strength of IIT-Madras, India will be rolling out indigenous 5G by the end of 2023,'' he said.

''The 5G testbed at @iitm_respark is preparing solid ground for India to play a leading role in shaping the future of telecom. Glad to have a first-hand experience of the 5G testbed demonstration,'' he tweeted. India is fast evolving as a digital-first economy. A 'Made in India, For the World' 5G would not only accentuate India's growth story, but would also usher in new possibilities for other emerging economies, and also establish India as a dynamic global leader in modern technologies, he said.

The Minister further said, ''The talent pool at the IITs gives me a lot of confidence. Our students need to rekindle their inner strengths, re-ignite their 'Chetna'. They have to think big, drive social change and become job-providers rather than job-seekers.'' Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to adopt 'Panch Pran' for making India a developed nation by 2047, he said institutes like IIT-Madras have a major role in making India a $ 5 trillion economy and fulfilling the vision of Viksit Bharat. ''The next 25 years is very important for all of us. While entering the Amrit kaal, we leapfrogged ahead of a country which colonised us. India is evolving at an unprecedented pace. A fast-growing India will have huge domestic requirements which have to be fulfilled by our IITs,'' he said.

He called upon IIT Madras to take a pledge to celebrate a day on the milestones of students in entrepreneurship, file patents for public good and facilitate ease-of-living for the poorest.

Professor V Kamakoti, Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Prof A Ramesh and Prof Abhijit Deshpande interacted with the Minister who also inaugurated the indigenous GDI engine developed by IIT-Madras and supported by TVS Motor Company and a low-cost vegetable cart incubated at IIT-M. The Minister presented diploma certificates to select students of BSc program in Data Science on the occasion.

