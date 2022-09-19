Two students dead, as many injured as car rolls down gorge in J-K

Two Jammu University students died and as many were injured on Monday when their car rolled down a deep gorge after being hit by a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said.

They were identified as Esetan Dolma and Rigzen Lamu, residents of Ladakh. Paranav Bandral (24) and Harman Anand (23) were injured, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pardeep Kumar Sen said the car was going towards Jammu.

The injured are being treated at a Batote hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)