Left Menu

Two students dead, as many injured as car rolls down gorge in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:50 IST
Two students dead, as many injured as car rolls down gorge in J-K
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Jammu University students died and as many were injured on Monday when their car rolled down a deep gorge after being hit by a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, officials said.

They were identified as Esetan Dolma and Rigzen Lamu, residents of Ladakh. Paranav Bandral (24) and Harman Anand (23) were injured, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pardeep Kumar Sen said the car was going towards Jammu.

The injured are being treated at a Batote hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022