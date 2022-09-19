Left Menu

I&B minister Thakur to deliver convocation address at alma mater in Jalandhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 22:05 IST
I&B minister Thakur to deliver convocation address at alma mater in Jalandhar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will visit his alma mater Doaba College in Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday as a chief guest at the institution's convocation ceremony, an official statement said.

Thakur had done his graduation in Arts from the college.

On Tuesday, Thakur will hand over degrees to 552 students for the academic years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, the ministry said in the statement.

The college has been imparting qualitative education in the region for more than 81 years and has carved a niche by setting up Jalandhar's first campus Community Radio Raabta 90.8 MHz under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it said.

Thakur is also scheduled to attend the sports felicitation function as the chief guest at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Tuesday, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022