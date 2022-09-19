I&B minister Thakur to deliver convocation address at alma mater in Jalandhar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will visit his alma mater Doaba College in Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday as a chief guest at the institution's convocation ceremony, an official statement said.

Thakur had done his graduation in Arts from the college.

On Tuesday, Thakur will hand over degrees to 552 students for the academic years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, the ministry said in the statement.

The college has been imparting qualitative education in the region for more than 81 years and has carved a niche by setting up Jalandhar's first campus Community Radio Raabta 90.8 MHz under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it said.

Thakur is also scheduled to attend the sports felicitation function as the chief guest at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Tuesday, the ministry said.

