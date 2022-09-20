Left Menu

Protection of religion, Islamic identity our fundamental responsibility: MMU

We strongly object to the enforcement of singing Hindu hymns in schools in Kashmir as can be seen in a viral clip on social media at a government high school in Nagam Kulgam, during morning prayer, the MMU said in a statement.

  • Country:
  • India

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of religious and educational organisations, on Tuesday strongly objected to the alleged enforcement of singing Hindu hymns in schools in Kashmir. ''We strongly object to the enforcement of singing Hindu hymns in schools in Kashmir as can be seen in a viral clip on social media at a government high school in Nagam Kulgam, during morning prayer,'' the MMU said in a statement. The amalgam said the matter was a cause of great concern to the Muslims of Kashmir and is an attempt to ''undermine our religious identity''.

''Protection of our religion and Islamic identity is, as Muslims, our fundamental religious responsibility; and deliberate interference in this by the government, education department or any other agency will neither be accepted nor tolerated,'' it said.

''It is becoming clear that there seems to be a deliberate plan to push our young generation through state run educational institutions towards apostasy, to wean them away from Islamic beliefs and identity, to speed their so-called integration with the Hindutva idea of India. This is a very serious matter,'' it added. Expressing concern over the same, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said authorities in Kashmir were allegedly directing students in some schools to sing Hindu hymns, which exposes ''the real Hindutva'' agenda of the BJP-ruled Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

