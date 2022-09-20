Left Menu

Bengal govt to make efforts to revive closed state-run schools

The West Bengal government will take stock of state-run schools that have closed down and arrive at a mechanism to revive them, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said in the Assembly on Tuesday. Unless we change this mindset, it will be a tough battle for the survival of Bengali medium schools, Basu said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 16:03 IST
Bengal govt to make efforts to revive closed state-run schools
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government will take stock of state-run schools that have closed down and arrive at a mechanism to revive them, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said in the Assembly on Tuesday. Certain guidelines will be framed based on the teacher-student ratio of those schools before their closure and the population density of the areas where they are located, the minister said while replying to a question of BJP MLA Biswanath Karak. Later, talking to reporters in his chamber at the assembly building, Basu said that the school education department will ask the authorities in every district to count the number of schools that have ceased to function due to a lack of students.

''Once the total number is received, we will apprise Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the government will take a decision about the ways to revive these institutes,'' he said.

He told PTI there is a tendency among parents to enrol their children in English medium schools that have mushroomed in several areas. ''Unless we change this mindset, it will be a tough battle for the survival of Bengali medium schools,” Basu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022