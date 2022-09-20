Left Menu

Boy found dead in pit

Few minutes later, he went to play.As he did not return home till 8 pm, the parents grew suspicious and searched him along with some neighbours.They located the boy inside a seven-feet deep foundation pit of a building near his house.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:39 IST
Boy found dead in pit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old boy studying class one was found dead inside a building foundation pit here. According to the police, Abinesh, son of Gurusamy of Umareddiyur Sundarampalayam Colony after attending school, came to the house on Monday. Few minutes later, he went to play.

As he did not return home till 8 pm, the parents grew suspicious and searched him along with some neighbours.

They located the boy inside a seven-feet deep foundation pit of a building near his house. They removed the boy, took him to Government Hospital, Anthiyur, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Ammapettai police, who registered a case said when the boy was playing near the foundation pit, slipped into it that was filled with four-feet of water. The boy drowned and suffocated to death on the spot, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022