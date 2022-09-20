Left Menu

Super-speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada district gets govt nod

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given in-principle approval for setting up of a super-speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada district, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.This fulfils the long-standing demand of the people of the district for a well-equipped tertiary hospital.Our government is committed to ensure availability of quality healthcare services in Uttara Kannada district.

Updated: 20-09-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:46 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given in-principle approval for setting up of a super-speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada district, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

This fulfils the long-standing demand of the people of the district for a well-equipped tertiary hospital.

''Our government is committed to ensure availability of quality healthcare services in Uttara Kannada district. Location and other modalities regarding setting up of hospital will be discussed with the Chief Minister. The proposal has been sent to the Finance Department. After discussing with the Chief Minister, the proposal will be tabled before the Cabinet,'' Sudhakar said.

The Minister was speaking to the media after a meeting with all elected representatives of the district including district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojari, MLAs and MLCs.

Kumta, which is centrally located in the district, is being considered for the establishment of the proposed hospital.

Pointing out that along with this, a 250-bed multi-speciality hospital that is being set up in Sirsi in the district is already under construction, Sudhakar said the Karwar Medical College has received approval from National Medical Commission (NMC) to start functioning from this year with 150 MBBS seats which would further enhance medical infrastructure in the district.

All aspects regarding healthcare infrastructure in the district including filling of vacant posts, upgradation of primary healthcare centres (PHCs), procurement of equipment were discussed in the meeting with elected representatives, he said adding that he would visit Uttara Kannada district after the ongoing Assembly session to take stock of healthcare infrastructure in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

