CUET 2022 Results: Khushi Sharma, MRIS 14, Faridabad Emerges Amongst the Twelve, 100 Percentile Scorers in India and a Topper in Haryana

Faridabad, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) • Khushi has topped CUET’ 22 in the state of Haryana • Only 12 students scored 100 Percentile in 5 subjects, Khushi is one amongst them • MREI felicitated her at the silver jubilee celebrations gala Khushi Sharma, a student of MRIS 14, emerges as Haryana Topper in the prestigious CUET examination 2022 and becomes one of the 12 students in India to score 100 Percentile in 5 subjects. Dr. Prashant Bhalla - President, MREI; Dr. Amit Bhalla - Vice President, MREI; Ms.Deepika Bhalla - Executive Director, MRIS 14; Ms.Sanyogita Sharma - Director, MRIS; Ms.Mamta Wadhwa - Director Principal, MRIS 14 congratulated Khushi Sharma and her parents on her incomparable and extraordinary achievement. ‘Education is a shared commitment among dedicated teachers, motivated students, and enthusiastic parents with high expectations’. Khushi has glimmered the brightest in Haryana in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2022. She is also one among the top 12 students in India with 100 percentiles in 5 subjects. She has proved her mettle by clamping incredible results. Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI wished Khushi on her success and quoted, “We are exhilarated with the achievements of our shining star and I wish her many more prodigious accolades in her journey that has had an impressive beginning.” Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI was overjoyed with the incredible feat and said, “Believing in oneself is the greatest quality of a learner. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know, and capable of more than you imagine. Blessings to Khushi Sharma for her future endeavors.” Ms. Mamta Wadhwa, Director Principal, MRIS 14 quoted, “We are truly elated with Khushi’s achievements and congratulate her family on the behalf of the entire MREI group. She has added yet another feather to our gilded hat of student success stories. Wishing her the best for all that is to come.” Ms.Sanyogita Sharma - Director, MRIS applauded Khushi Sharma for giving the credits of her achievements to her teachers and her alma mater. Khushi expressed her excitement and very humbly said that, “I have been at MRIS 14 for the past 14 years and everything from A B C D to Trigonometric functions, I have learned here and truly owe my success to the mentorship of my teachers and Director Principal ma’am.” Her parents were overjoyed with how Khushi was nurtured at Manav Rachna. CUET has been introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2022-23 by the Ministry of Education. Enabling the students to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities, provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country. Students of Manav Rachna International Schools have perennially proved that arduous and assiduous efforts throughout the year can take them beyond classrooms to fulfill their dreams. Spurring the idea that academics coupled with a zeal to prove oneself holistically is the aim of education, Khushi’s exemplary feat adds yet another milestone to the achievements of talented enthusiasts budding in Manav Rachna. The school wishes the champion of the champions greater zeniths of success and excellence.

