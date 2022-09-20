Delhi govt cuts budget for conducting exams in schools for 2022-23

The Delhi government has reduced the budget for conducting exams in the schools run by it from Rs 125 to Rs 90 per student for 2022-23, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE). According to sources in the DoE, the expenses of the exams will be reviewed and if needed, a ''supplementary grant'' would be provided for ''exam-related expenses'' during the second term of the current academic session.

''All heads of government schools of Directorate of Education are hereby informed that necessary budget allocation -- Rs 90 per student from Class 1 to Class 11 -- has been made to the schools for conduct of exams for the year 2022-23,'' the circular dated September 16 said.

It further said due to a ''shortage of budget'', the expenditure is restricted up to Rs 90 per student instead of Rs 125.

''Demand for additional budget will not be entertained,'' it added.

''Since the day-to-day cost of everything has been increasing, further budget cuts by the government in education will be yet another problem for the schools,'' Sant Ram, district secretary (West-A) of the Government School Teachers' Association, said.

Talking about the city government cutting budgets in education, he said the fundings have been reduced in several other areas as well.

''The government has been reducing funds ever since the (COVID-19) pandemic struck. It has also stopped the local tours that we used to hold every year,'' Ram said.

He added that the local tours were first halted after the Covid outbreak in 2020 and then resumed for only Classes 8 and 9.

On September 9, a circular was issued by the DoE that said the yearly tours for Classes 8 and 9 will be halted and that ''revised norms and guidelines for the local tours will be issued with the approval of the competent authority''.

