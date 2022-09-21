To boost your career in the energy sector, join a domain specific institute such as RGIPT

With great thrust on renewable energy, there will be a plethora of career prospects in the domain over the next decade: RGIPT - An Institution of National importance established by the Government of India The JEE Advanced rank list is just declared for the year 2022! The qualifiers and guardians are carefully assessing all possible avenues to pursue their undergraduate programme. Selection of Institute for the Undergraduate programme is a prime career decision that the student undertakes as this determines the future career path of the lifetime. Among the various parameters, the status of the Institute, future placement scenarios, scope of further study, campus facilities, exposure and peer group are some of the aspects taken in consideration by the candidates to decide the institute of preference. Though judging Institutes based on common matrix sounds logical, it is also important to take into consideration the strength and specialty of each Institute.

Energy being the prime mover of the society is expected to play a major role in the economic growth and sustainability of a nation. Especially, at the advent of revolutionary transition that the energy sector is undergoing owing to the environmental concerns and emergence of renewable energy forms. Furthermore, the energy domain industries are also undergoing process automation and digitization to improve efficiency and profitability. Considering this, the career prospect in renewable energy domain is mouthwatering in the next decade. India being one of the most populous nation, the thrust on renewable energy domain becomes more pertinent to achieve energy stability and sustainability. Considering this,planning a career in the energy sector will offer a number of enticing benefits. The students who desire to leverage this energy revolution and build a roadmap to be a part of the sector shouldopt for an undergraduate degree in energy related discipline. Though, a number of premier Institutes including IITs have initiated several energy specific UG and PG programmes in recent times, opting for such programme from an energy specific premier Institute will be certainly advantageous.

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Jais, is thefirst domain specific autonomous higher education and research institution established by the Government of India. The Institute has been accorded the status of “An Institution of National Importance” under an Act of Parliament. The Institute’s prime objective is to provide world class education, training, and research to roll out competent human resources to meet the growing requirements of the Petroleum & Energy sector. The course curriculum at RGIPT is oriented towards the needs of energy domain industries to enhance the employability of graduates in related areas. Apart from this, the provision of long term internship in industries, modular courses in specialized area of energy domain, concept of project based learning, provision of multiple minors associated with each B.Tech. programme, industrial visits and funding support to UG students to pursue innovative projects etc are incorporated in the syllabus to offer a specialized training, which is unique among all the premier Institutes in the country. The Institute is also associated with leading international universities & institutions and industries specializing in the domain of Petroleum & Energy Technology to create necessary exposure for the students. Transforming Technical Education in Energy Domain: The educational pedagogy and curriculum of RGIPT is diverse. Thus, for catering to students with different capabilities (mental, emotional and physical), the educational programmes at RGIPT is flexible both in terms of structure and duration. The basic objective of the UG programme is to help students gain Academic proficiency, build character and acquire communication skills for holistic development. Engineering education requires expert knowledge and skills in respective branches of engineering, whereas Technology education requires fundamental knowledge of both science and engineering with analytical and innovative skills. Quality Engineering education should inculcate broad foundation, depth of knowledge and expertise in subject of specialization, including techno-analytical skills and an aptitude of social sensitivity. The Institute offers the following 4-year B. Tech. and 5-year Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) programmes in the following disciplines 1. B. Tech. in Chemical Engineering 2. B. Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering 3. B. Tech. in Electronics Engineering 4. B. Tech. in Electrical Engineering, Major: E Vehicle 5. B. Tech. in Information Technology 6. B. Tech. in Mathematics and Computing 7. B. Tech. in Petroleum Engineering 8. B. Tech. in Renewable Energy Engineering 9. B. Tech. in Computer Science & Design Engineering.

10. B. Tech in Geo-Science and Engineering 11. IDD in Computer Science and Engineering and Artificial Intelligence RGIPT with world class faculty and teaching facilities has been the Institute of choice for candidates seeking to build a niche career in energy related domain since last twelve years.

For more information, visit www.rgipt.ac.in

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)