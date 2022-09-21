Anurag Thakur addresses 65th convocation at Doaba College Jalandhar

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs, and Sports Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur has said that to save the country's youth generation from brain drain and we would have to enable them to move towards brain gain. He said that the Government of India has shown the entire world by successfully implementing the 'Digital India' program, that is why now more and more financial transactions are being done online or through UPI in the country.

Mr. Thakur was addressing the 65th convocation of the college at Varinder Auditorium of Doaba College Jalandhar. On this occasion, he further said that after 34 years, the central government has taken a revolutionary step in the fields of Sports, Education, Skill development, and regional language education by bringing a new Education Policy. He said that under the 'Skill India' programme, the youth of the country have been provided with maximum employment opportunities and countless opportunities have been provided to build a good career in the country and abroad by paying special attention to soft skills.

Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur, who attended the convocation ceremony as the chief guest on Tuesday, also said that today's era is about Women Empowerment, the biggest proof of which is that women are advancing in every field- especially Education and Sports, that is an ideal picture of today's changing India. He said that it is a matter of great joy that before it, India's economy was ranked 11th in the world. The people of the country deserve to be congratulated that people from all walks of life, rich and poor, have made the country's dream of becoming a Digital India a reality through successful digital transactions.

Earlier, Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur also planted a sapling in the college yard.

Mr. Chandra Mohan, Prof. Pradeep Bhandari, Dr. Sushma Chawla, Dhruv Mittal and Shri Ashmi Sondhi distributing degrees to the students.

The event started with the holy ritual of lighting the candle and Saraswati Vandana. Welcoming the guests, Principal Dr. Pradeep Bhandari said that it is a matter of great joy that all the former students of Doaba College are feeling proud to have Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur amidst today. On this occasion Mr. Chandra Mohan, Mr. Avinash Kapoor, Dr. Sushma Chawla, Prof. Dr. Pradeep Bhandari honored the chief guest Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur with Doaba Award and Dushala.

Mr. Chandra Mohan said that the entire Doaba College family is proud to see a brilliant and talented former student Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur and students should take inspiration from him to touch all the heights of his life.

(With Inputs from PIB)