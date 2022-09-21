Left Menu

UGC, AICTE decide to adopt cluster approach for similar functions

The University Grants Commission UGC and All India Council for Technical Education AICTE on Wednesday decided that a cluster approach may be adopted clubbing officers of both the regulators to deal with similar functions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 20:11 IST
The University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday decided that a cluster approach may be adopted clubbing officers of both the regulators to deal with similar functions. The decision was taken at a meeting of all the bureau heads of the technical education and higher education regulators. ''In the meeting both the regulators agreed to work mutually in areas of research and innovation, e-governance, translation of books in regional languages and examination reforms, among others,'' said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, who is also the interim chairperson of AICTE. Kumar at the meeting noted the need for unified functioning, undeviating regulatory framework and standardized processes. He emphasized that both the higher education regulators must work in a synchronized manner, learn from each other, share and adopt each other's best practices and have a coordinated approach towards different aspects of higher education. ''Post detailed deliberations, it emerged that both UGC and AICTE must share a symbiotic relationship and mutually work on matters such as faculty development programme, students and faculty induction programme, skill development, internships, internationalisation, pursuing two degrees simultaneously in physical, online, hybrid mode and Indian Knowledge System and universal human values, among others,'' Kumar said.

