Women booked for fight at beauty parlour over eyebrow job

Two women got into a fight at a beauty parlour on Wednesday over one of them allegedly messing up the other's eyebrows, police said.

Both women complained against each other and both were booked in two separate cases, they said. According to police, Mani Bala, 48, had gone to get her eyebrows done at Santushti Beauty Parlour in Kashmiri Market, INA, where she accused one Jyotrsana of messing up the work and a fight broke out between the two.

According to the complaint filed by Mani Bala, Jyotrsana, the 26-year-old worker at the parlour, thrashed Bala and bit on her arm, a senior police officer said.

Bala also alleged that the Jyotrsana's parents too joined the fight and hurled abuses at her.

In her turn, Jyotrsana alleged that Bala beat her up and tore her clothes, police said.

Both women were sent to AIIMS for a medical assessment.

Allegations of the both the women are being investigated, and corroborated with the statements from other shopkeepers in the market, police said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)