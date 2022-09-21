Trained youth volunteers of NYKS to play key role in realizing Panch Pran: Anurag Thakur

"Trained youth volunteers of NYKS will play pivotal role in realizing the Panch Pran (five resolve) about which Prime Minister spoke during his Independence Day Speech." remarked Minister Sh Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister, Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting while formally launching the Online Capacity Building Training Programme of 14,000 Youth Volunteers of NYKS across the country today at Shastri Bhawan, Delhi.

The Minister further said, "the content of the training programme has been carefully crafted and includes in-depth exercises on communication skills, leadership skills, decision making etc. All the youth present here today are going to be future leaders in respective fields whichever you choose – social service, politics, entrepreneurship etc. Such training programs will give the youth a holistic education and help them upskill their knowledge thereby making them industry ready, with the aim to make India the world's largest skilled workforce in the times ahead."

The ambitious Online Training Programme is aimed at enhancing the life skills and build the capacity of Youth Volunteers of NYKS so that besides developing their personality they can also play meaningful role and contribute to national development process; outlined the Minister.

This novel collaborative initiative between Deptt. of Youth Affairs, NYKS and CBC (Capacity Building Commission) and UNITAR ( United Nation Institute of Training and Research) was conceived in backdrop of challenging time of COVID Pandemic when physical participation was restricted. As youth volunteers of NYKS were expected of playing important role during this time, virtual medium provided much needed platform for their sensitization towards the given responsibilities.

As a part of implementation of the Online Training, CBC, UNITAR in consultation with NYKS prepared the training module and the feasibility of the same was pilot tested among100 Youth Volunteers during January 2022. Based on the feedbacks from participating youth volunteers and also considering the NYKS programme template, the module has been revised.

At the outset of the launching programme, Sh Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Youth Affairs and DG,NYKS briefly informed that the capacity building initiative through skill acquisition of youth is one of the priority area intervention of Deptt. of Youth Affairs and NYKS for the attainment of enshrined goal of youth empowerment. Sh Praveen Pardeshi, Member( Admn).CBC briefly outlined the proposed roadmap of the Online Training Programme.

Sh Mukul Bhola ,CEO of UNITAR congratulated the Deptt. of Youth Affairs and NYKS for onboarding and owning the training programme. This was followed by presentation by Dr Layal of UNITAR in which nuanced and micro level operational details of the Training Modules were revealed and shared. Sh Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Youth Affairs emphasised the need of adequately imparting training and skilling of youth for their personal growth and optimal utilization of their potential. During the programme, two Youth Volunteers who were part of earlier organized test run for assessing the module feasibility expressed that such training programmes are extremely important and therefore required for the capacity building of youth as they themselves are finding improvement in dealing with the situation and also the successfully conducting various assignments.

Large number of Youth Volunteers, Officials of both Deptt. of Youth Affairs and Sports and NYKS attended the online Launching of the Capacity Building Training Programme across the country virtually.

