Lebanon banks remains shut after spree of holdups

Lebanon's banks will remain shut indefinitely, the country's banking association said in a statement on Wednesday, citing ongoing "risks" to employees following a spree of bank stick-ups last week.

Banks had meant to reopen on Thursday following a three-day shutdown announced last week, when a total of seven banks were held up by depositors seeking access to their own savings.

