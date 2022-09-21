Lebanon banks remains shut after spree of holdups
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-09-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 21:29 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's banks will remain shut indefinitely, the country's banking association said in a statement on Wednesday, citing ongoing "risks" to employees following a spree of bank stick-ups last week.
Banks had meant to reopen on Thursday following a three-day shutdown announced last week, when a total of seven banks were held up by depositors seeking access to their own savings.
Also Read: ANALYSIS-Lebanon's bid for IMF deal hits snags
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
Advertisement