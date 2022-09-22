Left Menu

Police forces of eastern states hold meet on tackling Naxalites

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:48 IST
Police forces of eastern states hold meet on tackling Naxalites
  • Country:
  • India

Top police brass of five eastern states - Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha - on Wednesday proposed a slew of measures to enhance coordination among them to tackle Naxalism and crime in the region, a top official said.

The proposed measures included filling up security gaps in Naxal operations, timely and accurate exchange of information, better coordination and real-time input on inter-state gangs.

Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG Operations, Amol V Homkar, said the annual meeting of the Coordination Committee of five states was held today, participated by senior officials.

''Senior officers discussed the present Naxal scenario and action concerning it by the states and coordination issues like security gaps, action required in core areas of Naxalites. Emphasis was laid on the timely and accurate exchange of information among states,'' Homkar said.

It was decided to share a list of absconders and warrantees among the states, he said and added that discussions also centred around checking crimes including those against women and children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022