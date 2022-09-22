'ATDL-JNU-UGC-MEETINGJNU VC meets UGC chairman; discusses release of grant, faculty increment

Left Menu

JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit met UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and discussed a slew of issues, including the release of grants and faculty increment, the varsity has said. Pandit, Vice Chancellor, JNU along with the Registrar met Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC on 20th September 2022, the varsity said in a statement on Wednesday.

JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit met UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and discussed a slew of issues, including the release of grants and faculty increment, the varsity has said. The meeting took place on Tuesday to expedite several pending issues pertaining to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Meanwhile, the UGC chairman has assured to “positively look” into the pending matters of JNU at the earliest, the varsity said. “… Santishree D. Pandit, Vice Chancellor, JNU along with the Registrar met Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC on 20th September 2022,” the varsity said in a statement on Wednesday. During the meeting, various matters about the faculty, staff and students of the university were discussed. The issues related to the “extension of the deadline for CAS (Career advancement Scheme) application, duration of various fellowship grants, five non compounded increments to faculty for PhD, long pending cases of release of pensionary benefits, the release of grants under different heads, among others, were discussed in detail”. “The Chairman has assured to positively look into the pending matters of JNU at the earliest. The University looks forward to engaging with the higher authorities like the University Grants Commission (UGC) more closely for an effective resolution of the pending issues,'' the varsity added. PTI VA SRY

