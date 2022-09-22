upGrad Commits 320 Crores (USD 40 Mn) for Harappa Global School of Leadership

India Harappa Learning - part of Asia's largest higher edtech company upGrad, today unveiled plans to create a one-of-its-kind Leadership School to build the Owners & top management of tomorrow.

Pramath Raj Sinha, Founding Dean of ISB & Chairman of Harappa Education and someone who has transformed management education, will lead this initiative that commits to training over 50,000 working professionals to take their first step toward Leadership.

The Harappa School of Leadership will be a distinctive global institution for leaders-in-the-making and will offer a range of live-only programs to give mid-career professionals the most in-demand skills for success. Its inaugural offering, the Accelerated Management Program, combines the rigor and pedigree of the best global MBAs - rich in Business, Data, Product Marketing, and leadership.

New programs to follow will include the Design Leadership program & Women's Leadership program. The Harappa - upGrad powerful combination brings together pioneering minds and forces that also carry decades of rich institutional experience & unmatched entrepreneurial ambition with them.

Commenting on the same, Pramath Raj Sinha added, "Never before has the world needed ever-increasing leadership capacity across sectors and industries. All 'future of work' research highlights the growing demand for leadership skills over technical skills. Harappa was built with the mission to teach leadership skills in an affordable, engaging, high-quality, and high-impact manner on a global scale. We are excited about putting our money where our mouth is - taking a mission mode approach to solving the leadership skills gap across the world." "There is a Re-Skilling Revolution taking place around the world, and the crying need for more leaders & entrepreneurs at companies, start-ups, and even in public service has never been more critical and urgent. Harappa brings unique insights into what it takes to hone your management skills with the right mix of domain expertise coupled with the soft skills needed to lead from the front and therefore, we are doubling down and investing to bring these courses at affordable prices and right duration of courses, to connect with working professionals around the world," concluded Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson & Co-founder, upGrad. About upGrad upGrad - started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world - spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-50 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral - with a learner base of over 3 million across 100+ countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad's Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars - (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) it's high touch human-led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance. Already termed Asia's higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and with a presence in many more countries. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: From Left to Right: Ronnie Screwvala - Chairperson & Co-founder, upGrad & Pramath Raj Sinha - Founder & Chairman, Harappa Education

