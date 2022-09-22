Left Menu

Pusa institute will play crucial role in future as India enters 'Amrit Kaal': Union minister Reddy

The Pusa campus houses several key academic and research institutes, largely the very old agricultural institute.IHM, Pusa is one of the premier hospitality institutions of india providing quality hospitality education at under graduate, graduate and post-graduate levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 11:47 IST
Pusa institute will play crucial role in future as India enters 'Amrit Kaal': Union minister Reddy
G. Kishan Reddy Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pusa institute can play a major role in nurturing younger generations with the right skills to face the challenges of the 21st century, Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has said.

He said this in his address at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition (IHM), Pusa ''Spoke and appreciated the role institute played during the pandemic in introducing technology to impart training and lessons to students,'' he said in a tweet on Wednesday. ''Dwelt on how PUSA as an institute can play a major role in being the frontrunner in nurturing younger generations with necessary knowledge base & right skills to face 21st century challenges & how it will continue to play a crucial role in the future as India enters 'Amrit Kaal','' he wrote on the microblogging site. The Pusa campus houses several key academic and research institutes, largely the very old agricultural institute.

IHM, Pusa is one of the premier hospitality institutions of india providing quality hospitality education at under graduate, graduate and post-graduate levels. The institute comes under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022