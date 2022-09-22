Left Menu

800 schools benefitting from physical activity and nutrition initiative

Healthy Active Learning was funded for the first time in the inaugural Wellbeing Budget and was launched in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 12:39 IST
800 schools benefitting from physical activity and nutrition initiative
“Healthy Active Learning is our Wellbeing approach in action. The expansion demonstrates the positive impacts the initiative is having for schools and communities,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A total of 800 schools and kura nationwide are now benefitting from a physical activity and nutrition initiative aimed at improving the wellbeing of children and young people.

Healthy Active Learning was funded for the first time in the inaugural Wellbeing Budget and was launched in 2020. It gets regional sports trusts, regional education offices, and public health units to work together to support schools to implement healthy eating and drinking, and quality physical activity programmes.

The initiative has more than doubled in size in just two years – expanding from 300 schools in 2020 to 800 in 2022.

"Healthy Active Learning is our Wellbeing approach in action. The expansion demonstrates the positive impacts the initiative is having for schools and communities," Grant Robertson said.

"Being part of Healthy Active Learning is voluntary, and it's been so encouraging to see so many schools embrace the initiative and its benefits."

Recent evaluation findings show Healthy Active Learning has significantly increased the priority teachers place on Health and Physical Education as a learning area with more teachers also integrating it with other parts of the curriculum. They also show schools and kura are providing physical activity experiences that are more inclusive, and consider the needs, of all students.

"This shows the initiative is supporting healthy and active school environments by helping teachers feel confident and well equipped to teach children across the health and physical education and hauora curriculum," Chris Hipkins said.

The initiative also includes a health promotion workforce providing direct support to schools.

The Government has invested $47.6 million into the Healthy Active Learning initiative between 2020 and 2024 and has recently committed a further $13.4 million in funding to support the ongoing delivery of this initiative beyond 2024. It is being delivered at no cost to education providers.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022