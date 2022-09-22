Left Menu

Karnataka hijab ban: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging HC judgement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:25 IST
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

On March 15, the high court had dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying it is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The state government had, by its order of February 5, 2022, banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges. Several pleas have been filed in the apex court challenging the high court verdict.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia reserved its verdict in the matter.

